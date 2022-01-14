Menu

Economy

B.C. tourism operators, hotels, lodges can apply for COVID-19 grants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 6:53 pm
People attempt to physical distance themselves from one another as they walk along the seawall in Vancouver, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Tourism operators in British Columbia can aply for help under a $15-million relief fund to cover some of their losses due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
Tourism operators in British Columbia can apply for financial help from a $15-million relief fund to cover some of their losses due to COVID-19.

The provincial government says B.C.-owned hotels or motels that employ more than 150 people, Indigenous-owned resorts on reserves with over 100 employees and tourism operators who hold tenure or BC Parks permits can all apply for grants.

The fund was suggested by a task force established in September 2020 to look at ways of helping tourism operators during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

B.C. tourism industry calls for end of PCR test policy at Canada-U.S. border

The government says in a news release the grants could be used for property taxes, BC Hydro fees or for the costs of tenure or park-use permits.

Businesses with tenure or park permits include whitewater rafting, zip lines, wildlife viewing, fishing and hunting.

The grant is among other measures the province has brought in for the tourism sector.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
