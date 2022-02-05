1 person dead after crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A person is dead after a collision on Highway 1 near the townsite of Field, B.C., on Saturday, according to EMS.

Due to the location and the severity of the injuries, British Columbia Ambulance Service requested help from Alberta EMS crews at around 9:30 a.m.

The individual died on scene, EMS said, unable to provide further details about the victim.

After rendezvousing with a ground ambulance, STARS Air Ambulance took another person — a man who was in life-threatening condition — to hospital in Calgary at around 11 a.m.

EMS said roads were icy.