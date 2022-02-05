SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 6 new deaths Saturday

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'New Omicron subvariant found in New Brunswick' New Omicron subvariant found in New Brunswick
WATCH: A new subvariant of Omicron has been found in New Brunswick, with the first case reported in the Moncton region.

Six more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard. There have now been 258 deaths linked to the virus in New Brunswick.

There are now 162 people in hospital, down one since Friday. Eighty-nine patients hospitalized have incidental COVID-19 infections, while 73 are in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, the dashboard said.

There are currently 17 people in ICU and nine on a ventilator, both unchanged since the previous day.

Read more: COVID-19: New Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in New Brunswick

The dashboard said the province’s hospitals are currently at 89 per cent occupancy and ICU beds are at 68 per cent occupancy.

Trending Stories

There are currently 399 health-care workers who are off work due to COVID-19.

The province has confirmed an additional 296 positive PCR tests, while 397 rapid tests were reported Saturday. There are an estimated 3,887 active cases.

On Friday, New Brunswick confirmed its first case of BA.2, a new Omicron subvariant that’s said to be more transmissible than the original strain.

Click to play video: 'What we know so far about Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant' What we know so far about Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant
What we know so far about Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant – Jan 28, 2022
