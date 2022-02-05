COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 6 new deaths Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Six more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard. There have now been 258 deaths linked to the virus in New Brunswick.

There are now 162 people in hospital, down one since Friday. Eighty-nine patients hospitalized have incidental COVID-19 infections, while 73 are in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, the dashboard said.

There are currently 17 people in ICU and nine on a ventilator, both unchanged since the previous day.

The dashboard said the province’s hospitals are currently at 89 per cent occupancy and ICU beds are at 68 per cent occupancy.

There are currently 399 health-care workers who are off work due to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has confirmed an additional 296 positive PCR tests, while 397 rapid tests were reported Saturday. There are an estimated 3,887 active cases.

On Friday, New Brunswick confirmed its first case of BA.2, a new Omicron subvariant that’s said to be more transmissible than the original strain.

1:57 What we know so far about Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant What we know so far about Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant – Jan 28, 2022