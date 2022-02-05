SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia surpass 100

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'How the Maritime provinces are still rolling out COVID-19 booster shots' How the Maritime provinces are still rolling out COVID-19 booster shots
WATCH: Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick say only about 45 per cent of eligible residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia have climbed to 102, the province announced Saturday.

It’s the second-highest number of hospitalizations Nova Scotia has seen so far. The current record is 103 people in hospital, set on May 18, 2021, during the third wave.

Read more: By the numbers: January was Nova Scotia’s deadliest month yet for COVID-19

In an abbreviated news release Feb. 5, the province said the 102 people were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. The ages of those in hospital range between two and 95 years old and the average age is 65.

There are fourteen people in ICU. No further information was provided about admissions or discharges.

Read more: N.S. reports 15th COVID-19 death this week, hospitalizations also up

Story continues below advertisement

As well, there are 136 people in hospital who were identified as COVID-positive on arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or who were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care.

Trending Stories

An additional 140 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The province also reported another 382 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,253 tests on Friday.

Of the new cases, there are 139 in the Central Zone, 47 in the Eastern Zone, 66 in the Northern Zone and 130 in the Western Zone.

Click to play video: 'Smaller hospitals struggling with COVID patient surge, staff shortages' Smaller hospitals struggling with COVID patient surge, staff shortages
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNova Scotia COVID-19 update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers