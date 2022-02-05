COVID-19: Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia surpass 100

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia have climbed to 102, the province announced Saturday.

It’s the second-highest number of hospitalizations Nova Scotia has seen so far. The current record is 103 people in hospital, set on May 18, 2021, during the third wave.

In an abbreviated news release Feb. 5, the province said the 102 people were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. The ages of those in hospital range between two and 95 years old and the average age is 65.

There are fourteen people in ICU. No further information was provided about admissions or discharges.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, there are 136 people in hospital who were identified as COVID-positive on arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or who were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care.

An additional 140 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The province also reported another 382 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,253 tests on Friday.

Of the new cases, there are 139 in the Central Zone, 47 in the Eastern Zone, 66 in the Northern Zone and 130 in the Western Zone.