Health

N.S. reports 15th COVID-19 death this week, hospitalizations also up

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'How the Maritime provinces are still rolling out COVID-19 booster shots' How the Maritime provinces are still rolling out COVID-19 booster shots
Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick say only about 45 per cent of eligible residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot. Nova Scotia altered its rollout after an apparent slowdown in demand, but as Travis Fortnum reports, New Brunswick isn’t making any changes.

Nova Scotia reported one COVID-19-related death on Friday – a man in his 70s – marking the 15th death this week.

The person who died lived in Central Zone.

“Nova Scotia is a small and tight-knit province, and these losses touch us all,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

“My sincere condolences to the 15 families who have lost loved ones.”

There were 11 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 complications in the past day, and six discharges.

A total of 99 Nova Scotians are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. This includes 15 people in intensive care.

The average age of those hospitalized with the virus is 66, but ages of patients range from two to 95.

The length of stay of people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 on average is now 7.9 days.

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

  • 25 (25.3 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • 44 (44.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
  • 1 (1.0 per cent) is partially vaccinated
  • 29 (29.3 per cent) are unvaccinated
“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” it read.

An additional 265 people are in hospital related to COVID-19. Of those, 126 are people who were tested positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or no longer require specialized care. Another 139 are people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

On Friday the province reported 594 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 3,204 tests were completed.

The cases include 245 new cases in Central Zone, 116 in Eastern Zone, 104 in Northern Zone and 129 new cases in Western Zone.

There are now an estimated 3,769 active cases in Nova Scotia.

Public health also reported two more outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As stated in the release:

  • six staff members have tested positive at Nakile Home for Special Care in Glenwood, Yarmouth Co.
  • three staff members have tested positive at Mountain Lea Lodge in Bridgetown

Additional cases were also detected in previously reported outbreaks.

  • five additional patients in a ward at Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive
  • one additional patient in a ward at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville; fewer than five patients have tested positive
  • one additional patient in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive
COVID update tagnova scotia covid tagnova scotia covid dashboard tagnova scotia booster tagns vaccine booking tagNS COVID deaths tagNS COVID cases tag

