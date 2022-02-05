Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigating overnight hit-and-run at site of anti-mandate demonstration

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 11:55 am
A photo posted to social media appearing to show the moment a driver strikes someone with their vehicle in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building. View image in full screen
A photo posted to social media appearing to show the moment a driver strikes someone with their vehicle in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building. Facebook

Winnipeg police will be holding a press conference Saturday in relation to a hit-and-run incident in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building, where demonstrators opposed to public health orders and vaccine mandates were camped out in big rigs and vehicles.

Global News has viewed a video that appears to have been taken from the dashboard of one of the semi-trucks parked on Memorial Boulevard facing the legislature.

It appears to show an SUV speeding up suddenly, striking the back of a second vehicle and then hitting a person before driving out of view.

Read more: Downtown protest peaceful so far, says Winnipeg mayor, police chief

Story continues below advertisement

Demonstrators took to the streets in front of the legislature Friday morning for a planned protest in solidarity with a trucker convoy that arrived in Ottawa last week.

Trending Stories

Many vehicles and semis remained parked on Memorial Blvd. Saturday morning, which police previously said they had allowed the group to use as a staging area.

During a press conference Friday, police chief Danny Smyth described the protesters as cooperative and said there had been no incidents to report.

This is an unfolding story and will be updated as it develops.

Click to play video: 'GoFundMe for Canada’s trucker convoy removed for violating ‘terms of service’' GoFundMe for Canada’s trucker convoy removed for violating ‘terms of service’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagProtest tagHit and Run tagWinnipeg Police Service tagpublic health orders tagTrucker Convoy tagDemonstration tagtruckers tagAnti-Vaccine tagConvoy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers