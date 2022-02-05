Winnipeg police investigating overnight hit-and-run at site of anti-mandate demonstration

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police will be holding a press conference Saturday in relation to a hit-and-run incident in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building, where demonstrators opposed to public health orders and vaccine mandates were camped out in big rigs and vehicles.

Global News has viewed a video that appears to have been taken from the dashboard of one of the semi-trucks parked on Memorial Boulevard facing the legislature.

It appears to show an SUV speeding up suddenly, striking the back of a second vehicle and then hitting a person before driving out of view.

Story continues below advertisement

Demonstrators took to the streets in front of the legislature Friday morning for a planned protest in solidarity with a trucker convoy that arrived in Ottawa last week.

Many vehicles and semis remained parked on Memorial Blvd. Saturday morning, which police previously said they had allowed the group to use as a staging area.

During a press conference Friday, police chief Danny Smyth described the protesters as cooperative and said there had been no incidents to report.

This is an unfolding story and will be updated as it develops.