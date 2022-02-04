RCMP make arrest in Portage la Prairie homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties have made an arrest in connection with a Portage la Prairie homicide last fall.

Back on September 27, a 41-year-old man was assaulted and, almost a month later, died from his injuries in hospital.

READ MORE: Arrests made in 2019 Portage taxi driver homicide case

Police obtained surveillance video and spotted two people who they believed were possible suspects in the back alley of the 100 block of Saskatchewan Avenue West.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was expected to appear in a Winnipeg courtroom Friday. RCMP say the investigation continues.