Crime

RCMP make arrest in Portage la Prairie homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 10:45 pm
RCMP make arrest in Portage la Prairie homicide - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties have made an arrest in connection with a Portage la Prairie homicide last fall.

Back on September 27, a 41-year-old man was assaulted and, almost a month later, died from his injuries in hospital.

Police obtained surveillance video and spotted two people who they believed were possible suspects in the back alley of the 100 block of Saskatchewan Avenue West.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was expected to appear in a Winnipeg courtroom Friday. RCMP say the investigation continues.

