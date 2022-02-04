Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GoFundMe for Canada’s trucker convoy removed for violating ‘terms of service’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Police close roads downtown Toronto ahead of trucker protests' Police close roads downtown Toronto ahead of trucker protests
WATCH: Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said on Friday that road closures are already in place in the downtown area ahead of anticipated trucker protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates over the weekend. He said closures are to ensure patients and staff access to hospitals.

GoFundMe has announced the fundraiser for Canada’s trucker convoy has now been removed from the platform.

This news comes after the company previously stated it was suspended and under review after more than $10 million was raised.

In a statement posted to the website, GoFundMe said it “supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created.

“We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.”

Click to play video: 'Transport minister says truckers should ‘go home’ and engage with elected officials to advocate for their point' Transport minister says truckers should ‘go home’ and engage with elected officials to advocate for their point
Transport minister says truckers should ‘go home’ and engage with elected officials to advocate for their point

Read more: Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended, ‘under review’ after raising over $10M

Story continues below advertisement

The fundraiser, which listed Tamara Lich as an organizer and B.J. Dichter as a “team member,” was created to support the truckers that have travelled across Canada to Ottawa to participate in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

Trending Stories

The company said it works with local authorities to ensure it has an understanding of what is taking place in connection with any fundraiser.

“Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform,” the company said.

Click to play video: 'Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest' Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest
Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest

Read more: GoFundMe asked to testify at Parliament over trucker convoy money raised

Story continues below advertisement

Originally, $1 million was released to the organizers, which GoFundMe said was due to a clear distribution plan being provided and funds would be used only for participants who travelled to Ottawa to participate in a peaceful protest.

“Given how this situation has evolved, no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers — we will work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities verified by GoFundMe,” the company said.

All donors may submit a request for a full refund until Feb. 19, 2022 using this dedicated refund form.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GoFundMe tagTrucker Convoy tagFreedom Convoy tagCanada trucker convoy tagGoFundMe trucker convoy tagCanada trucker convoy GoFundMe tagCanadian trucker convoy tagGoFundMe removed tagGoFundMe rules tagtrucker convoy gofundme tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers