New Guelph traffic measures include signals at Gordon Street and Maltby Road

The City of Guelph, Ont., has released a long to-do list when it comes to installing and upgrading traffic control measures in 2022.

Among them is installing traffic signals at the intersection of Gordon Street and Maltby Road.

The crossing on the southern border of the city has become notorious for crashes over the years, including a fatal collision in 2018 and a four-vehicle pileup in 2019.

Paul Hutchison, the city’s supervisor of traffic engineering, told Global News Friday that the move to install traffic signals came after a study that had been requested.

“Typically we will conduct an eight-hour turning movement count to determine what the traffic volumes are on each roadway,” he said.

That information is then tested using provincial guidelines that determine if a traffic signal is warranted, Hutchison said.

“In this case, the warrants have been satisfied for the installation of a new traffic control device,” he said.

The signals should be installed sometime between May and the end of summer, Hutchison added.

Also further down Maltby Road, the city is installing all-way stop signs at both the east and west intersections of Victoria Road South.

The city is also installing bicycle signals at five intersections, including four along Woodlawn Road West.

Along with the lights for cyclists, there will also be special markings on the road at each intersection, called “crossrides.”

They allow cyclists to ride their bikes through the intersection without dismounting and connect multi-use paths that are next to roads.

Other work includes installing seven new pedestrian crosswalks where drivers must wait until a person has cleared the entire road before proceeding.

The city is also going to install more traffic calming measures to reduce vehicle speeds and volume. These measures include speed bumps, extended sidewalks or traffic islands.

Traffic calming curbs are also being introduced to Guelph for the first time. They physically narrow the road which helps slow vehicles down.

Curbs will be installed on Kortright Road and Katelynn Drive and again at Brady Lane as well as Forest and Maple streets.

“We’re trying to focus on roadways that we’ve heard concerns raised about and these are some of the locations that are going to pilot this program and potentially see it build out from here,” Hutchison said.

More information on the traffic calming measures that are being installed can be found on the city’s website.