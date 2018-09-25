Canada
Guelph man identified in fatal Puslinch collision

OPP say 40-year-old Matthew Courtney was killed in a crash in Puslinch on Saturday.

Wellington County OPP have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Puslinch Township as a 40-year-old man from Guelph.

Police said Matthew Courtney was pronounced dead at the intersection of Brock and Maltby roads on Saturday morning after a pickup truck collided with a sedan.

Two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is continuing and police have not said if any charges will be laid.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

