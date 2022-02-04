Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Delta, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been shot and killed in Delta, B.C., Friday morning and police say it is believed to be targeted.

Residents in the 11800 block of 92nd Avenue called 911 around 2 a.m. after hearing what they thought were gunshots.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries, police said.

Despite efforts to save the man, he died, police confirmed.

Man has been shot and killed in #NorthDelta at 118 & 92 at 2am – believed to be targeted – several evidence markers surround the driveway. @GlobalBC @BC1 @CKNW pic.twitter.com/oNoB3M1xIm — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) February 4, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The victim and home are known to the police, officers confirmed, and Delta Major Crime has assumed conduct of the file.

The victim’s identity will not be released at this time.

The police are asking for anyone with residential or dashboard camera video from this area and from 92nd Ave towards Scott Road to contact the police at 604-946-4411.