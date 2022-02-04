Kim Kardashian pushes back at Kanye West over concerns about daughter’s TikTok

Send this page to someone via email

Kanye West was not happy to see North West, his eight-year-old daughter with Kim Kardashian, on TikTok.

Last Friday, Kanye, 44, shared a screenshot of one of North’s videos, and accused Kardashian of making an account for the child “against (his) will.”

According to Kardashian, she and North started a joint account on TikTok in November 2021, and the child has been active ever since — with direct supervision.

Over the last few months, North has shared everything from dancing videos to cat videos.

On Friday morning, in a post on her Instagram story, 41-year-old Kardashian responded to her estranged husband’s comment.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kanye has previously spoken out about his daughter’s TikTok account.

In January, he appeared on the podcast Hollywood Unlock and revealed he had gotten into a dispute with Kardashian’s security team about entering her house while picking their kids up for school.

“Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children,” he said. “And my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

— with files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz