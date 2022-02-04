Ottawa police vow ‘surge and contain’ response to trucker convoy ‘occupation’

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s police chief says the force is launching a “surge and contain” strategy in a bid to end the trucker convoy camped out in the nation’s capital for more than a week.

Chief Peter Sloly said during a Friday morning press conference that the convoy is “very dangerous” and “very volatile,” as he announced the new bid by police to limit access to the core by additional vehicles, and ultimately end the demonstration.

“Ottawa residents are frustrated and angry, and they have every right to be,” Sloly said.

“The lawlessness must end.”

The current occupation of the Parliamentary Precinct remains unresolved despite significant success in reducing the number of trucks/demonstrators while preventing riots, injuries and death. /18 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

Sloly said the “surge and contain” strategy is based on “lessons learned” over the past week as well as new intelligence gathered over the last 24 hours.

It will see approximately 150 officers patrolling Centretown, Lowertown and the Byward Market with a focus on addressing “unlawful, threatening conduct:” specifically, mischief, hate, harassment, intimidation and other similar behaviours, Sloly said.

The second part of the “surge and contain” strategy will see police hardening and expanding what Sloly called the “red zone” of the demonstrations on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill.

“The Ottawa Police Service, the City of Ottawa and our partners will be utilizing concrete barriers, heavy equipment barricades to create no-access roadways throughout the downtown core,” he said.

“This includes considerations around the closing of bridges, highway off-ramps and other roadways.”

Sloly said police will be directing incoming vehicles to designated parking zones outside of the downtown core on Friday and over the weekend, when between 300 and 400 additional trucks are expected to try to enter the city along with another 1000 to 2000 people on foot.

He said the focus is on “isolating and containing” the demonstration in the Wellington Street red zone.

“There will be more closures. It will create more problems,” he said, citing issues for residents and hospital staff who may face problems in getting to work or crossing interprovincial bridges.

“There will be a price to pay for higher security footprint.”

The third part of the new police strategy focuses on intelligence gathering, he added.

Sloly said the Ottawa police have “fully secured” intelligence support from national and provincial partners, warning that this means police will now be better able to “identify and target protesters and supporters of protesters who are funding and enabling unlawful and harmful activity by the protesters themselves.”

“Investigative evidence-gathering teams are collecting financial, digital, vehicle registration, driver identification, insurance status and other related evidence that will be used in prosecutions,” he said.

Ottawa police have been facing mounting anger from local city councillors and residents over their handling of the demonstration over the past week, which police services board chair Diane Deans described as a “living hell” for residents this week.

City councillors have described the demonstration as an “occupation” and a “siege,” while convoy organizers said in the press release that they are “occupying” the city.

Sloly has repeatedly said the risk to officers was high and that engaging them or attempting to ticket demonstrators could result in danger to his officers.

But there have been numerous reports shared online by residents detailing instances where they say people associated with the convoy tried to break into their homes, attacked them on the streets, and threatened them with rape or death for wearing masks.

Sloly on Friday said while the police have so far had operational success in ensuring a lack of deaths, riots or physical violence, he takes “no solace” in that as the demonstration continues.

“Our goal is to end the demonstration,” he said.

“The demonstrators in the red zone area remain highly organized, well-funded, extremely committed to resisting all attempts to end the demonstrations safely,” Sloly continued. “This remains, as it was from the beginning, an increasingly volatile and increasingly dangerous demonstration.”

