Kenney commits to lifting COVID-19 restrictions as Alberta highway protests continue

As people protesting public health measures related to COVID-19 continued to impede traffic in southern Alberta on Thursday night, Premier Jason Kenney announced his government would be announcing a path forward for the lifting of public health measures next week, acknowledging many Albertans are sick of having limitations on their lives.

Kenney made the announcement in a livestream on social media where he would not need to face questions from reporters. Despite announcing policy changes that protesters are demanding, Kenney said governments should not be swayed by such protests.

“No responsible government makes policy by negotiating with people engaged in such unlawful conduct. Period. Full stop,” he said. “We fully expect our law enforcement agencies to restore and maintain public safety and law and order.”

He said he supported the message of the people protesting health restrictions, but pleaded with them to find legal ways of protesting. He did not explain why he would support the message of people protesting his government’s policies.

“While I sympathize with and agree with many of the messages being sent by convoy protests over the past week, let me just underscore that a society built on the rule of law cannot accept protests that block critical infrastructure, that disrupts communities and countless law-abiding citizens.”

Despite Alberta setting a new record a day earlier in terms of total hospitalizations involving patients with COVID-19, Kenney said hospital numbers are stabilizing.

“Thankfully, the Omicron wave has not overwhelmed health-care units,” he said, despite Alberta recently opening field hospitals to accommodate the surge in patients.

Kenney made his social media announcement just hours after chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw spoke at a news conference to provide an update on Alberta’s response to COVID-19.

During the media availability, Hinshaw said Albertans should prepare for the eventual need to stop treating COVID-19 like a pandemic and shifting towards an endemic phase.

Last year, both Hinshaw and Kenney apologized for their roles in lifting almost all public health restrictions and saying it was time to shift to an endemic. They acknowledged they had misjudged the situation and declared the pandemic over too early.

The province saw a surge in COVID-19 cases soon after, causing severe strain on the province’s health-care system and prompting Kenney’s government to introduce a range of new public health restrictions.

