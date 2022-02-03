SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

RCMP investigate smashed window at North Vancouver COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 7:35 pm
The Lloyd Avenue COVID-19 site View image in full screen
The Lloyd Avenue COVID-19 site is seen in this undated photo. Global News

North Vancouver RCMP is investigating after someone smashed a window at a North Vancouver COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

A spokesperson for the detachment confirmed police were called Wednesday to the Lloyd Avenue facility, and said the damage appeared to have been done overnight.

Read more: Kelowna restaurant vandalized after 4 customers denied entry

Vancouver Coastal Health said it was cooperating with police in the investigation, and said there was “minimal” disruptions to clinic operations.

Trending Stories

No booked appointments were affected, it said.

RCMP said it was too soon to speculate on a motive.

Click to play video: 'Nanaimo restaurateur believes anti-vaxxers unfairly targeting business' Nanaimo restaurateur believes anti-vaxxers unfairly targeting business
Nanaimo restaurateur believes anti-vaxxers unfairly targeting business – Oct 13, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers