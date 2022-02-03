RCMP investigate smashed window at North Vancouver COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP is investigating after someone smashed a window at a North Vancouver COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

A spokesperson for the detachment confirmed police were called Wednesday to the Lloyd Avenue facility, and said the damage appeared to have been done overnight.

Vancouver Coastal Health said it was cooperating with police in the investigation, and said there was “minimal” disruptions to clinic operations.

No booked appointments were affected, it said.

RCMP said it was too soon to speculate on a motive.

