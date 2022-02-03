Calgary police seek help identifying suspect vehicle in Sunalta homicide

Calgary police are looking for help identifying a suspicious vehicle they believe is connected to a homicide in Calgary’s Sunalta community last month.

At around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, police received reports that a man had been shot at the 1200 block of 17 Street S.W. When they got there, police found a man in a back alley suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has since been identified as Eric Reindeau, was pronounced dead on the scene despite paramedics’ life-saving efforts.

Police say it is believed that Reindeau was targeted.

Investigators have released images of the suspect vehicle. It is described as a small black Ford Escape SUV which is believed to have frequented the Sunalta area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle, or who has vehicle dashcam footage of the Sunalta community at that time, is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.