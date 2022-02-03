Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek help identifying suspect vehicle in Sunalta homicide

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted February 3, 2022 3:10 pm
A picture of the suspect vehicle in connection with a homicide in southwest Calgary on Thursday, Jan. 6.
A picture of the suspect vehicle in connection with a homicide in southwest Calgary on Thursday, Jan. 6. City of Calgary Newsroom

Calgary police are looking for help identifying a suspicious vehicle they believe is connected to a homicide in Calgary’s Sunalta community last month.

At around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, police received reports that a man had been shot at the 1200 block of 17 Street S.W. When they got there, police found a man in a back alley suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has since been identified as Eric Reindeau, was pronounced dead on the scene despite paramedics’ life-saving efforts.

Trending Stories

Police say it is believed that Reindeau was targeted.

Read more: Calgary police investigate shooting in Sunalta

Investigators have released images of the suspect vehicle. It is described as a small black Ford Escape SUV which is believed to have frequented the Sunalta area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle, or who has vehicle dashcam footage of the Sunalta community at that time, is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online. 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Shooting tagcalgary first homicide 2022 tagcalgary first homicide of the year tagcalgary police service sunalta homicide investigation tagcalgary southwest homicide tagcalgary sunalta community homicide tagcps homicide investigation tagcps southwest calgary homicide tagcps sunalta homicide investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers