Fredericton police believe ‘foul play’ involved in disappearance of Erin Brooks

The disappearance of a 38-year-old New Brunswick woman is still being investigated, Fredericton police say.

Erin Brooks was last seen at the St. Mary’s Smoke Shop on Fredericton’s Northside on the evening of Dec. 27.

In a Thursday release, police said investigators “believe she is likely the victim of foul play.”

They released a photo from when Brooks was last seen on Dec. 27. She was wearing blue jeans, a dark brown jacket and black boots.

Police described her as five feet two inches or five feet three inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair with bangs.

In an interview last week, Brooks’ sister Morgan Henderson said her family hadn’t seen her since Dec. 25, two days before she was last seen.

It’s now been more than a month since she went missing, and the family said they just want to see her come home safely.

“If she’s afraid to come home after all this time, don’t be, because the pain that we’re going through and not knowing where she is, if she’s OK, it’s horrible,” Henderson said.

“This is awful. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

St. Mary’s First Nation Chief Allan Polchies said last week the community has rallied behind Brooks and her entire family.

“I would just like to let Erin know that we are consistently praying for her, for her children, for her family and for everyone in our community.”

Fredericton police ask the public to reach out if they have any information.

“Even the smallest tip may prove to be helpful,” read the release.

— With files from Nathalie Sturgeon.

