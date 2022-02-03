COVID-19: HKPR reports 14 in hospital, 4 in ICU; Haliburton County GO-Vaxx mobile clinics cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 49 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 but fewer hospitalized cases, according to data released Thursday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard around 1:35 p.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 91 — unchanged since Wednesday’s update. It follows two deaths reported on Tuesday. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 67 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 23 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 49 since Wednesday’s update — 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, eight in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 317 — up from 307 reported on Wednesday and down from 375 reported Tuesday — which includes two pending cases, 234 in the Kawarthas, 67 in Northumberland County and 14 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: 14 people are currently in hospital — down by five since Wednesday’s update. Four of them are in an intensive care unit — two fewer than Wednesday. There have been 169 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 89 in the Kawarthas, with 75 in Northumberland (one more) and five in Haliburton County. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

As of noon Thursday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five hospitalized cases (one more) with four identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative cases: 6,379 since the pandemic’s beginning — 25 pending with 3,138 in the Kawarthas (49.2 per cent), 2,865 in Northumberland County (45.4 per cent) and 351 in Haliburton County (5.5 per cent).

Resolved cases: 5,984 — an additional 37 since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 94 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Vaccination: The health unit reports as of late Monday, 86.3 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) have one dose of a vaccine while 82 per cent have two doses. Among adults (age 18 and up), it’s 89.6 per cent with one dose, 87.6 per cent with two doses and 57.5 per cent with three doses.

Vaccination clinics: Two upcoming GO-Vaxx mobile clinics scheduled in Haliburton County on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 have been cancelled.

Walk-in clinics are now available for those aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose. Walk-in sessions will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at any of the health unit’s mass immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE: The GO-VAXX stops in @HaliburtonCty on February 5 AND February 12 have been CANCELLED. Instead, please visit one of our mass immunization clinics to #StickItToCOVID: https://t.co/o0binlbZyP pic.twitter.com/futDH0jVFo — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) February 2, 2022

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported Thursday, leaving 15 active outbreaks (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Story continues below advertisement

CHIMO Youth Family Services in Kinmount: Declared Jan. 31, first reported Feb. 2.

in Kinmount: Declared Jan. 31, first reported Feb. 2. Access Community Services in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29. Extendicare Dysart et al: Declared Jan. 28.

Declared Jan. 28. Rosewood Estates Gracious Retirement Living in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27.

in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21. Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Jan. 19.

Declared Jan. 19. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 1 reported 172 cases among inmates — down from 269 reported on Jan. 31.

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 1 reported 172 cases among inmates — down from 269 reported on Jan. 31. Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members. Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Thursday reported seven active cases — five residents and two staff members. All are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Thursday reported seven active cases — five residents and two staff members. All are fully vaccinated. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Feb. 1 reported six active cases — down from 16 on Jan. 27 — with two residents and four staff members. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Feb. 1 reported six active cases — down from 16 on Jan. 27 — with two residents and four staff members. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

Story continues below advertisement