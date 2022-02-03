Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash near Caledonia, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 2:24 pm
OPP say one person died following a collision on Highway 54 near Caledonia Feb. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say one person died following a collision on Highway 54 near Caledonia Feb. 3, 2021. opp_wr

One person has died in a motor vehicle collision in Haldimand County, according to Ontario Provincial police (OPP).

Spokesperson Cst. Mary Gagliardi said the head-on crash happened just northwest of Caledonia on Highway 54 near Onondaga Townline Road just before 8 a.m.

Read more: Police seek 2 suspects after shooting outside Niagara Falls hotel

“One vehicle was travelling westbound and one was travelling eastbound,” said Gagliardi in social media post.

Two drivers, one in a sedan and the other in a pickup truck, were injured in the incident. The deceased is a 21-year-old man from Brantford.

Trending Stories

The other driver sustained minor injuries.

The collision has closed the highway and other roads in an area between County Road 22 and Onondaga since early Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Portable benefits’ strategy announced for Ontario workers without health, dental coverage' ‘Portable benefits’ strategy announced for Ontario workers without health, dental coverage

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagHamilton news tagBrantford tagNorfolk County tagCaledonia tagBrantford news tagNorfolk tagnorfolk county news taghighway 54 tagcaledonia news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers