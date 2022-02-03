1 dead in 2-vehicle crash near Caledonia, Ont.

One person has died in a motor vehicle collision in Haldimand County, according to Ontario Provincial police (OPP).
Spokesperson Cst. Mary Gagliardi said the head-on crash happened just northwest of Caledonia on Highway 54 near Onondaga Townline Road just before 8 a.m.
“One vehicle was travelling westbound and one was travelling eastbound,” said Gagliardi in social media post.
Two drivers, one in a sedan and the other in a pickup truck, were injured in the incident. The deceased is a 21-year-old man from Brantford.
The other driver sustained minor injuries.
The collision has closed the highway and other roads in an area between County Road 22 and Onondaga since early Thursday.
