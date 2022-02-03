2 arrested in connection with stabbing in Peterborough in late January: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough in late January.

On Jan. 23 around 3 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets. Officers located a 31-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds.

The victim was first transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and then later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.

Police say on Jan. 31, officers on general patrol in the area of Simcoe and Aylmer streets located a woman wanted on a warrant in connection with the stabbing incident.

The 23-year-old Peterborough woman was taken into custody without incident and charged with robbery with theft.

She was held in custody and appeared in court on Feb. 1, police said Thursday.

Then around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer on general patrol in the Parkhill Road and Donegal Street area spotted another woman wanted on a warrant in connection with the incident.

The 32-year-old Curve Lake woman was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated assault.

She was held in custody and appeared in court late Wednesday.

Police did not release the names of the accused per its new new policy that went into effect on Jan. 14.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122 ext. 303 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.