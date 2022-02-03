RCMP seize firearms in B.C. following probe into video by self-described militia

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has seized more than a dozen firearms, body armour and “a significant amount” of ammunition in British Columbia following an investigation into a video of a self-described militia.

Landon Preik, a 38-year-old resident of Chilliwack, B.C., faces five counts of careless use or storage of a firearm, and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The charges stemmed from an investigation that began on Sept. 14 “as a result of several videos posted to social media, in the interest of public safety,” the RCMP said in a statement.

“The videos allegedly depicted masked individuals identifying themselves as militia, anti-establishment messaging and the display of multiple firearms.”

“The videos also sought support for others to join the movement.”

While the videos appear to have been removed from social media, an online post under the name Landon Preik refers to the “LYNX movement. Liberate your neighborhood. Liberate your nation.”

“Actions definitely speak louder than words. Are you doing anything,” another post read.

He was scheduled to return to court on Feb. 22.

Canadian authorities have been reporting on the prevalence of what they call ideologically motivated violent extremism based on a mix of “ideas and grievances.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated xenophobic and anti-authority narratives, many of which may directly or indirectly impact national security considerations,” according to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service’s latest annual report.

