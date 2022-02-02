Menu

Comments

Crime

Young woman from B.C. killed in London, England suburb, suspect arrested

By Kathy Michaels & Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 7:54 pm
Vernon teen Ashley Wadsworth View image in full screen
According to various media reports, Ashley Wadsworth of Vernon, B.C., was killed in a London, England, suburb on Tuesday afternoon. Facebook

Multiple U.K. media outlets are reporting that a young woman from Vernon, B.C., was killed in a London suburb, only 11 weeks after moving to England to be with a man she’d met online.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, is said to have been stabbed to death following a disturbance at an address in Chelmsford, Essex, at 4 p.m., on Feb. 1, media reports state.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of paramedics, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a press release. “We arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder.”

Wadsworth had flown the U.K. to be with her boyfriend in November last year.

Police did not identify the victim, but, as noted, major U.K. media outlets have.

According to The Daily Mail, Wadsworth was due to fly home this week.

A photograph showing police at the scene.
A photograph showing police at the scene. Essex Police

In recent photos posted to social media, Wadsworth can be seen at a number of English tourist stops, writing about how she was having a wonderful time.

In the police press release, deputy chief inspector Scott Egerton said “I know that incidents like this will shock and sadden the community, but our initial enquiries show this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community.

“Currently, we are not looking for anyone else.”

He continued, saying “we have a team of dedicated officers working around the clock to establish the circumstances which led to a woman losing her life.

“The investigation is progressing well, but we will remain on scene for a few more days whilst we continue to gather evidence and establish the facts.”

