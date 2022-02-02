Search continues for suspect in 32-year-old Realtor Ramina Shah’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A floral memorial continues to grow in the Coquitlam parkade where Ramina Shah was stabbed on Jan. 27.

The 32-year old mother of three young children died in hospital.

A new Realtor, Shah was active on social media and described by her colleagues as an outgoing personality – loved by everyone.

Homicide investigators say they’re still tracking possible motives for her murder.

Court documents first revealed by the Vancouver Sun show the B.C. government once tried to seize the home Shah owned with her ex-husband Bobby, also known as Bahman Djebelibak, and three vehicles.

The province’s allegations, which have never been proven, included that Bobby used various false identities to get people to cash fake cheques on his behalf.

“Between May 2015 and January 2018 Mr. Djebelibak – using various false identities – persuaded numerous individuals to cash fraudulent cheques on his behalf,” the documents state.

In March 2018, RCMP searched the couple’s Maple Ridge home and Port Coquitlam business—Hollywood Vape Labs.

Officers seized multiple cellphones, gold, silver and diamond jewelry,

And four vehicles including a Pontiac alleged to contain kilos of fentanyl and suspected cocaine inside.

The province’s director of civil forfeiture alleged the house—recently assessed at 2.8 million dollars—and the motorcycle, land rover and porsche—were obtained through the proceeds of crime—and used for illegal activity including fraud and drug trafficking.

In a response to the civil claim, Shah and her ex denied the allegations and said the property was not used for any unlawful activity.

The lawsuit was dismissed in April 2021 with the consent of all parties involved. The Public Safety Ministry says the civil forfeiture director cannot comment on why it was tossed out.

The home is now solely owned by Bobby Shah. On Friday, Jan. 28, an RCMP SUV was seen parked in the driveway.

IHIT says it cannot comment on any leads in Shah’s murder as it would jeopardize the investigation. But early evidence suggests it is not connected to gangs or criminal activity.

Shah posted a cryptic message on Instagram 10 days before her murder.

It said: “Be careful when it comes to revenge.

“Negative energy is a powerful force and the more you put out in the world, the more comes back on you. If you felt like you were done wrong the best thing you can do is just take that energy and focus it on improving yourself. Because in the end, you only hurt yourself trying to hurt other people. And what a waste of energy. You could have put that towards something positive in your life. I never wish ill on anyone. Even those trying to hurt me.”