Crime

Homicide team called to Coquitlam after woman dies from stabbing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 11:14 am
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have been called out to Coquitlam following a stabbing on Thursday afternoon. Clayton Little / Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called out to Coquitlam following a stabbing Thursday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP said officers were called after a woman was found in an underground parkade in the 1100 block of Austin Avenue.

Police said she had been stabbed and although she was transported to the hospital, she died a short time later.

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area who has dashcam footage from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the area of the 1100 block of Austin Avenue, police said in a release.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

More to come.

