Homicide team called to Coquitlam after woman dies from stabbing

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called out to Coquitlam following a stabbing Thursday afternoon.
At 4:30 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP said officers were called after a woman was found in an underground parkade in the 1100 block of Austin Avenue.
Police said she had been stabbed and although she was transported to the hospital, she died a short time later.
Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area who has dashcam footage from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the area of the 1100 block of Austin Avenue, police said in a release.
Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.
More to come.
