Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One man hospitalized after shooting outside Coquitlam, B.C. pub: RCMP

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 2:07 am
A large police presence outside of Coquitlam's John D. Neighborhood Pub. View image in full screen
A large police presence outside of Coquitlam's John D. Neighborhood Pub. Shane MacKichan

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Coquitlam’s John B Neighborhood pub on Austin Avenue Friday night.

Coquitlam RCMP say they responded to the scene just before 9:30 pm and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses tell Global News several shots were heard as dozens of people rushed into the pub to take cover.

Read more: Man shot in vehicle in Coquitlam, young son in backseat unharmed

Police are still trying to locate the suspect, and believe the incident to be targeted.

Trending Stories

There is no word on if it is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Read more: Victim of daylight shooting in Coquitlam has ‘no obvious ties’ to gang conflict: police

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are expected to be on scene for several hours.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Click to play video: 'Coquitlam neighbourhood shaken by deadly shooting' Coquitlam neighbourhood shaken by deadly shooting
Coquitlam neighbourhood shaken by deadly shooting – May 23, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagGun Violence tagCoquitlam tagLower Mainland gang conflict tagCoquitlam shooting tagcoquitlam shooting pub tagtargeted shooting coquitlam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers