One man hospitalized after shooting outside Coquitlam, B.C. pub: RCMP

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Coquitlam’s John B Neighborhood pub on Austin Avenue Friday night.

Coquitlam RCMP say they responded to the scene just before 9:30 pm and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses tell Global News several shots were heard as dozens of people rushed into the pub to take cover.

Police are still trying to locate the suspect, and believe the incident to be targeted.

There is no word on if it is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Investigators are expected to be on scene for several hours.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

