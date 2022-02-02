Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surrey RCMP ask for public assistance finding missing 18-year-old woman

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 5:28 pm
A picture of Hailey McClelland View image in full screen
Hailey McClelland was last seen on Jan. 6, 2022 at a residence on 96th Avenue in Surrey, B.C. Handout/Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are seeking public assistance finding an 18-year-old woman who has not been seen since early January.

Hailey McClelland was reported missing on Jan. 7. She was last seen Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. in the 15100-block of 96th Avenue in Surrey.

“It is not unusual for Hailey to be out of contact with family and friends, however, the length of time she has remained out of contact is concerning,” said Surrey RCMP in a Wednesday news release.

Read more: ‘Very close’: Surrey, B.C. resident shocked after home, vehicles damaged in shooting

McClellan is described as a Caucasian woman, five-feet-six-inches tall, with red shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. Police said she is known to frequent the Guilford Town Centre and areas in Central Surrey.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Chilliwack mother calls for Missing Adult Alert system' Chilliwack mother calls for Missing Adult Alert system
Chilliwack mother calls for Missing Adult Alert system
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagBC missing person tagmissing woman surrey tagHailey McClelland tagGuilford Town Centre tagSurrey Central tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers