Surrey RCMP ask for public assistance finding missing 18-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are seeking public assistance finding an 18-year-old woman who has not been seen since early January.

Hailey McClelland was reported missing on Jan. 7. She was last seen Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. in the 15100-block of 96th Avenue in Surrey.

“It is not unusual for Hailey to be out of contact with family and friends, however, the length of time she has remained out of contact is concerning,” said Surrey RCMP in a Wednesday news release.

McClellan is described as a Caucasian woman, five-feet-six-inches tall, with red shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. Police said she is known to frequent the Guilford Town Centre and areas in Central Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.

1:17 Chilliwack mother calls for Missing Adult Alert system Chilliwack mother calls for Missing Adult Alert system