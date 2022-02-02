WestJet Vacations customer endures long battle getting refund from airline after COVID cancellation

For close to two years, Linda Romaniuk says she faced an uphill battle trying to get a refund from WestJet for a vacation package cancelled by the airline due to the pandemic. “What is WestJet doing with our money?” said Romaniuk.

Back in February 2020, the Armstrong, B.C. resident, and her husband booked a WestJet Vacations package to Aruba which was eventually cancelled by the airline weeks later. In September 2020, Romaniuk received an email from WestJet stating the trip was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 situation and the airline’s executives had made the decision to implement a “non-refundable cancellation policy” where refunds on vacation packages would be returned as WestJet dollars valid for 24 months.

“This is not what I asked for,” said Romaniuk.

Frustrated by the airline’s decision, Romaniuk filed a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency. After months of waiting, Romaniuk says she was shocked by the outcome. The CTA stating: “Despite our efforts, WestJet is not willing to address your complaint through the Agency’s informal dispute resolution processes.”

Romaniuk eventually contacted her credit card company and requested a chargeback. However, she says she was told she didn’t have the right type of credit card coverage and was out of luck. She said she repeatedly reached out to WestJet for help, but couldn’t get the matter resolved on her own. “This isn’t fair to consumers. It isn’t fair to people,” said Romaniuk.

Consumer Matters reached out to WestJet on Romaniuk’s behalf. Within two days, Romaniuk was contacted by WestJet informing her she would be refunded $5,243.38.

In a statement, WestJet telling Consumer Matters:

“…these guests are eligible for a full refund. We do have two refund request submissions on file, submitted Sept. 26 and Oct. 6, 2021, and we sincerely apologize for the error in communication and for the delay Mrs. And Mr. Romaniuk have endured in receiving their refund.” – WestJet

WestJet adding: “In July 2021 however, we updated our schedule change guidelines to ensure all guests, including WestJet Vacations guests who had been impacted by a WestJet initiated major schedule change qualified for a refund to original form of payment. It is under these updated guidelines that the Romaniuk’s qualify for a refund to original form of payment.” –WestJet

President and advocate of Air Passenger Rights Gabor Lukacs says a consumer who paid for services the merchant did not deliver is entitled to a refund in the original form of payment.

“It is your money and it belongs to you. The whole corporate centric language of we decide whether you the consumer is eligible to a refund I’m finding it appalling,” said Lukacs.

Consumer Protection BC is reminding B.C. residents that while it does not regulate the airline industry, B.C. does have laws in place that may help consumers seeking a refund from an airline. If you booked online or by phone which is a direct sales contract, you have the option to pursue a refund. However, it only applies if the airline cancelled your flight or vacation package.

“If the consumer traveler cancelled themselves regardless of whether there was a travel restriction or anything like that, they canceled voluntarily – this does not apply. It’s only if a business cancels, “ said Consumer Protection BC’s Tatiana Chabeaux-Smith.

Eligible consumers will have to go through a series of steps which are outlined on Consumer Protection BC’s website. “I don’t pretend that this process we are offering people is really fast and really easy. There are a lot of steps. We try and outline them on our website so people really understand what to expect from it,” said Chabeaux-Smith.

Meantime, Lukacs says going through the steps outlined by Consumer Protection BC is important when fighting for a refund.

“Going through these steps also helps BC Consumer Protection to enforce the law,” said Lukacs.

“This is important to ensure that these corporations understand that they cannot do everything to consumers that there are limits and the limit is the rule of law. If no one ever stands up to these corporations nothing is going to change.”

More information regarding refunds can be found on the Consumer Protection BC website: https://www.consumerprotectionbc.ca/questions-about-travel-plans-and-covid-19/