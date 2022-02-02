Menu

Crime

Kelowna Mounties recover loaded handgun during traffic stop

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 3:13 pm
A loaded handgun was taken out of circulation this weekend when a Kelowna Mountie stopped a driver seen using a mobile phone. . View image in full screen
A loaded handgun was taken out of circulation this weekend when a Kelowna Mountie stopped a driver seen using a mobile phone. . Courtesy: Kelowna RCMP

A loaded handgun was taken out of circulation this past weekend when a Kelowna Mountie stopped a driver seen using a mobile phone.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Queensway Avenue at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29, and learned that the driver was prohibited from driving.

When the officer arrested the driver, RCMP said he attempted to flee the scene and resisted arrest.

Ultimately, however, he was safely taken into custody and when searched, RCMP found the loaded handgun and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

“This is a clear example of the dangerous types of situations our police officers are faced with while performing their regular duties,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb, with the Kelowna Regional RCMP, said in a media release.

“The downtown core was very busy on Saturday and this incident occurred close to Stuart Park where many citizens had gathered for the rally. Learning that an individual was driving around our community at this time with a loaded firearm is unnerving.”

Daniel Legue, 27, was remanded into custody and numerous charges will be recommended under the Criminal Code, Motor Vehicle Act, Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a schedule III substance.

RCMP didn’t forget the reason for the traffic stop, either. Legue is also charged with using an electronic device while driving and driving uninsured.

