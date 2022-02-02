Montreal-area father calls daughter’s homework assignment racist, ‘in shock’ over it

Send this page to someone via email

The father of a Grade 7 student at Centennial Regional High School, an English school on the south shore of Montreal, says he was shocked after learning of his daughter’s homework assignment.

George Stetka says his daughter was recounting her day at school and mentioned learning about criminals in French class.

Curious, Stetka asked his 13-year-old what exactly she had learned about criminals, so she opened up her workbook to show him.

Stetka said the students were asked to describe two cartoon-like depictions of gangsters.

The homework included two-cartoon like depictions of gangsters portrayed as racialized people.

One of the illustrations depicts an older Black woman in a dress and shawl, wearing a flower-topped hat while pointing a rifle. The other portrays a racialized man sporting a bandana and baggy pants.

“I was in shock,” Stetka said. “That is completely wrong.”

Stetka feels the drawings are not only racist but that they also perpetuate stereotypes.

“It’s not right for our kids who are learning right now to see images like that … and kind of subconsciously know that, ‘Oh, criminals are Black,'” he said. “That’s not right.”

Steka is not alone in his thinking.

Joel DeBellefeuille is the founder of Red Coalition, a lobby group fighting against racism and discrimination in Canada. For DeBellefeuille, this is yet another example of how children are affected by systemic racism and how it is perpetuated.

“These are our children. This is our future. These are the people that are going to eventually be running these schools,” he said.

“And if they’re taught the wrong things from the beginning, the cycle, the systemic cycle of discrimination and racism will continue, unfortunately.“

The head of the Riverside School Board also expressed his dismay.

“I was outraged as a parent and as, of course, the director-general of the school board,” said Sylvain Racette. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Racette said the school board strives to promote diversity and inclusivity.

“We’re investing a lot of work and energy to make sure that everybody feels celebrated and their diversity at Riverside,” he said.

The school board would not say whether the teacher will face any disciplinary action. Racette said the teacher found the content online and decided to use it on her own.

As for Stetka, he feels the teacher should not face any sanctions.

“I personally don’t believe that this teacher did this maliciously or there was any bad intent,” he said.

He hopes instead it will be used as a teachable moment and bring forth change. He also urged others to speak out when they know something is wrong.

The school board said it will take the necessary steps to ensure the situation is not repeated.

In an email to Global News, the Education Ministry said it reviews and approves teaching guides and school manuals, while teachers and schools are responsible for choosing complementary teaching materials.

The ministry did say, however, that it is taking the matter seriously and will be making verifications.