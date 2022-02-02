Menu

Weather

Another winter storm set to hit the Maritimes this week

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2022 11:19 am
A severe winter storm relentlessly swept through Nova Scotia this morning before turning to rain late this afternoon. Emergency officials say plows can’t even keep up with the amount of snow that fell in just a span of a few hours. Alexa MacLean has more on what’s been a busy winter so far for emergency crews.

A winter storm is expected beginning tomorrow night into Friday in Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada says the storm is expected to bring a mixture of snow, ice pellets or freezing rain and strong winds to the region.

Read more: Groundhog Day: Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts long winter ahead

The forecast is for the heaviest snow coming down across northern areas including the valley in Nova Scotia, but there will be messy conditions around the three Maritime provinces.

Trending Stories

The weather service is predicting rain will spread over southeastern Newfoundland overnight tomorrow, continue through Friday and Saturday and will change to snow as temperatures cool.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2022 The Canadian Press
