Another winter storm set to hit the Maritimes this week

A winter storm is expected beginning tomorrow night into Friday in Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada says the storm is expected to bring a mixture of snow, ice pellets or freezing rain and strong winds to the region.

The forecast is for the heaviest snow coming down across northern areas including the valley in Nova Scotia, but there will be messy conditions around the three Maritime provinces.

The weather service is predicting rain will spread over southeastern Newfoundland overnight tomorrow, continue through Friday and Saturday and will change to snow as temperatures cool.

(The Canadian Press)

