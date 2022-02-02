Guelph police launch security camera registry for businesses and residents

Send this page to someone via email

The days of detectives canvassing door-to-door for video evidence could be a thing of the past with Guelph police launching a security camera registry.

The program allows residents and business owners to voluntarily register the locations of their security cameras with the police service.

“Our citizens have identified break and enters, vehicle thefts and property crimes as a serious concern for our community,” said Insp. David Doxey.

“The SCANinGuelph program promotes community partnerships while enhancing the safety, security and quality of life for all those who live, work and play in our community.”

The service said the goal of the program is to reduce crime and promote safety with the help of the community.

Currently, police officers have to go door-to-door, canvassing for video when investigating various crimes. The new program provides officers with an internal database of locations where security cameras can be found.

The service said registering a camera does not give police officers access to it or the opportunity to monitor it. Officers would still have to ask for permission to view the video on a case-by-case basis.

Several other jurisdictions in Ontario already have a similar registry including Halton Regional Police, Barrie Police and York Regional Police.

More information and how to register can be found on Guelph police’s website.

Voluntary camera registry supports and involves citizens in community safety https://t.co/AR9EzoA8nm pic.twitter.com/l8mz5elhD3 — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) February 2, 2022