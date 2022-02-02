Menu

Canada

Guelph police launch security camera registry for businesses and residents

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 11:47 am
Guelph police have launched a security camera registry. View image in full screen
Guelph police have launched a security camera registry. Don Mitchell / Global News

The days of detectives canvassing door-to-door for video evidence could be a thing of the past with Guelph police launching a security camera registry.

The program allows residents and business owners to voluntarily register the locations of their security cameras with the police service.

Read more: Over 160 properties join Red Deer surveillance camera registry in first 4 months

“Our citizens have identified break and enters, vehicle thefts and property crimes as a serious concern for our community,” said Insp. David Doxey.

“The SCANinGuelph program promotes community partnerships while enhancing the safety, security and quality of life for all those who live, work and play in our community.”

The service said the goal of the program is to reduce crime and promote safety with the help of the community.

Currently, police officers have to go door-to-door, canvassing for video when investigating various crimes. The new program provides officers with an internal database of locations where security cameras can be found.

The service said registering a camera does not give police officers access to it or the opportunity to monitor it. Officers would still have to ask for permission to view the video on a case-by-case basis.

Read more: Tech, cybersecurity experts offer tips on camera gadget cyber-safety

Several other jurisdictions in Ontario already have a similar registry including Halton Regional Police, Barrie Police and York Regional Police.

More information and how to register can be found on Guelph police’s website.

