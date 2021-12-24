Tech, cybersecurity experts offer tips on camera gadget cyber-safety

Send this page to someone via email

If you received a new camera during the holidays, it’s best to know some cyber safety tips to prevent internet hackers. Tech experts weigh in on how to be camera gadget safe this holiday season.

Brennan Schmidt, an expert on cybersecurity, advises people not to be tempted to plug in your gift to the open internet just yet.

“You have to take some steps to spend a couple of minutes to save you from potentially dangerous consequences,” he said.

One of the first things Schmidt suggests people to do is to go through the owner’s manual and change the default passwords.

“The cyber tricksters have those default passwords and lists and makes it really easy for them to crack it,” said Schmidt.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the gifts with which people should be cyber safe are baby monitors, front door and household cameras.

“Read the instruction manual, change up passwords, get things on the guest network,” he said.

“If you want to take things beyond that, use multi-factor authentication. It sounds complicated but it will definitely help you out in the long run.”

Earlier this month, tech expert Marc Saltzman shared tips on Global Halifax, saying people should have a PIN or passcode on their devices.

“Better yet, use your face or fingerprint to log in,” Saltzman shared. “Make sure you enable the time-out; it’ll only be a few seconds.”

Check out Schmidt’s and Saltzman’s websites to see how you can be more cyber safe.

6:09 #GetCyberSafe with Marc Saltzman #GetCyberSafe with Marc Saltzman – Dec 3, 2021

Advertisement