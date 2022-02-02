Quebec registers 50 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 50 new deaths as pandemic-related hospital figures dropped Wednesday.

Hospitalizations linked to the virus declined by 122 to 2,730. This comes after 206 patients were admitted and 328 were discharged.

When it comes to intensive care units, there were 204 people being treated for COVID-19, a decrease of 14 compared with the previous day.

The province also recorded 3,816 new novel coronavirus cases. The government says this number is not representative of the situation, though, because official testing is limited to certain high-risk groups such as health-care workers and teachers.

Quebec carried out 33,780 tests in screening facilities Monday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Meanwhile, the results of 51,152 rapid tests have been registered on the province’s new website. This includes 38,782 positive results.

The immunization campaign gave out another 50,745 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 17.7 million shots have been administered to date in the province.

Quebec’s total caseload stood at 868,437 while the pandemic death toll reached 13,336 Wednesday. Recoveries surpassed 815,000 in the latest update.

Dr. Luc Boileau, the province’s interim public health director, will provide an update at 12:30 p.m. on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

—with files from The Canadian Press