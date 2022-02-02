Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Guelph area and Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 9:54 am
Click to play video: 'More snow expected for southern Ontario to start February' More snow expected for southern Ontario to start February
More snow is expected for southern Ontario later this week to start off the month of February. About 10-20 centimetres is forecast for the city of Toronto, while cities like Windsor and London could get 20-30 centimetres. Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says temperatures could begin to warm up in Toronto on Tuesday, but starting Wednesday the snow will begin and last into Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Guelph, Wellington County, and Waterloo Region on Wednesday morning.

The weather office said the region could see up to 25 centimetres of the white stuff on the ground by Thursday morning.

Read more: Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts early spring, Nova Scotia predicts long winter

“Rain showers will transition to snow this morning,” Environment Canada said in its statement on Wednesday. “Snow is expected to continue through tonight before easing Thursday morning.”

The agency added that snowfall rates may reach up to 2 cm/h at times and there could be reduced visibilities.

Another wave of snow is expected on Thursday, but Environment Canada said there is still some uncertainty about how much will fall.

The weather office also urged those out on the roads to adjust their driving habits as it might get difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada said.

As of Wednesday morning, most of southwestern Ontario was under either a winter storm warning or a snowfall warning.

