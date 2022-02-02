Snowfall warning issued for Guelph area and Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Guelph, Wellington County, and Waterloo Region on Wednesday morning.

The weather office said the region could see up to 25 centimetres of the white stuff on the ground by Thursday morning.

“Rain showers will transition to snow this morning,” Environment Canada said in its statement on Wednesday. “Snow is expected to continue through tonight before easing Thursday morning.”

The agency added that snowfall rates may reach up to 2 cm/h at times and there could be reduced visibilities.

Another wave of snow is expected on Thursday, but Environment Canada said there is still some uncertainty about how much will fall.

The weather office also urged those out on the roads to adjust their driving habits as it might get difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada said.

As of Wednesday morning, most of southwestern Ontario was under either a winter storm warning or a snowfall warning.

