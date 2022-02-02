Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Wednesday night, Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing isn’t until Friday, but some events are already getting underway, including the opening rounds of curling and ice hockey.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Wednesday evening and continue overnight into Thursday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern).

Curling – 8:05 p.m. ET

Canada make its first appearance of the Games competing in mixed doubles round robin competition, facing Great Britain at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The team will play its second match of the day at 7:05 a.m. Thursday against Norway.

Ice Hockey – 11:10 p.m. ET

Canada’s women’s hockey team will make its Beijing debut against Switzerland at 11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The team is looking to bounce back from its last Olympic appearance in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where they won the silver medal after four straight golds.

Elsewhere…

Ahead of the opening ceremony, several training rounds will be held ahead of the official qualifying events that begin this weekend.

At 2 a.m. ET Thursday, Reid Watts will begin his first of two training runs in the single men’s luge.

Canadians Makena Hodgson, Natalie Corless and Trinity Ellis will each do two training runs in the women’s singles luge starting at 5:30 a.m. ET.

2:01 Canadian athletes prepare for Games, COVID-19, China Canadian athletes prepare for Games, COVID-19, China