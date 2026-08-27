Vancouver Canucks sign goalie Driedger to PTO

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VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Chris Driedger to a professional tryout contract, the NHL club announced Thursday.

Driedger, 32, spent last season playing for Traktor Chelyabinsk in the Kontinental Hockey League, and posted an 8-9-2 record with a 3.05 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage and one shutout.

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The six-foot-four, 210-pound netminder from Winnipeg previously played in the NHL, splitting 67 regular-season games between the Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken.

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He holds a career record of 31-24-5 with a 2.45 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and five shutouts.

Driedger has also played in played in 217 career American Hockey League games, spending time with the Binghamton/Belleville Senators, Springfield Thunderbirds, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Charlotte Checkers and Manitoba Moose, and amassed a 106-78-24 record with a 2.74 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and eight shutouts.

The Canucks also announced on Thursday that they have hired Sean Finn as an amateur scout after he spent seven seasons in the KHL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.