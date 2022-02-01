COVID-19: Peterborough reports 50th death, 20 in hospital, cumulative cases surpass 5,000

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported a COVID-19 death, as cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared surpass 5,000 for the regional health unit.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:42 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 50 since the pandemic was declared — one more since Monday. The health unit says the victim was a woman in her 80s who was unvaccinated.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 43 since Monday morning’s update

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 275 — down from 285 on Monday and 334 on Friday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,018 since the pandemic was declared in March 20. It took 13 months for the first 1,000 cases to be reached. It took less than a month for the latest 1,000. Since the pandemic’s beginning:

The 1,000th cumulative case was reported on April 8, 2021.

The 2,000th cumulative case was reported on Nov. 23, 2021.

The 3,000th cumulative case was reported on Dec. 27, 2021.

The 4,000th cumulative case was reported on Jan. 11, 2022.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centreon Tuesday afternoon reported 20 inpatients with COVID-19 — three more from Monday’s update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives, its first for 2022.

The health unit Monday reported 178 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings — two more since Monday— and 31 cases have been admitted to an ICU since March 2020 (one more — the first since Jan. 26).

Resolved cases: 52 more since Monday’s update. The 4,693 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 93.5 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 323,895 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021. Approximately 86.2 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) have one dose, 81.6 per cent have two doses and 51.5 per cent have three doses. Among youth ages 5-11, 52.5 per cent have one dose.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A special walk-in clinic will be held Feb. 4 at the Buckhorn Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for residents ages 12 and up looking for a first, second or third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit also encourages parents to submit the results of students’ rapid-antigen tests to assist in monitoring situations at school settings. Results can be submitted at: https://chkmt.coRAT21

Active outbreaks

A new outbreak was reported Tuesday at an unidentified congregate living facility in the city (no. 21) while an outbreak at another congregate living setting (no. 18) was resolved.

Other active outbreaks (unless indicated, case details not made available):

Congregate living setting in Peterborough (no. 20): Declared

Congregate living setting (no. 17) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 19

Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 28 reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Congregate living facility (no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

St. Joseph's at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says the administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway.

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

There have been 816 cases (nine more since Monday’s update) associated with 99 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 355 cases in the past 30 days and 48 cases over the past seven days.

