COVID-19: Quebec reports 63 more deaths, hospitalizations drop by 36

Quebec is reporting another 63 deaths linked to the novel Coronavirus on Tuesday bringing the death toll since the start of the health crisis to 13,286.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations continue to drop with 36 fewer COVID-19 patients reported over the previous day.

Health officials said 207 new patients were admitted while 243 were discharged for a total of 2,852.

Of those, 218 are being treated in intensive care units — a drop of five over Monday.

Another 2,730 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed bringing the total to date to 864,621. Recoveries stand at 812,328.

Meanwhile 21,699 COVID-19 tests were performed at screening facilities on Jan. 30, the latest date for which numbers are available.

Health officials warn that since screening continues to be reserved for priority groups, cases numbers do not accurately reflect the situation.

So far, 48,106 people have registered results of at-home rapid tests on the government website, 36,391 of which were positive for COVID-19.

On the vaccination front, 52, 345 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of more than 17.7 million injections since the start of the campaign.

Quebec Premier François Legault will be providing an update on the situation this afternoon at 1 p.m. He will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau.

The press conference will be streamed live in this story.

