‘It’s just so frustrating’: Quebec gym and spa owners seek timeline for reopening

Some businesses across the province are breathing a sigh of relief as some COVID-19 restrictions lifted on Monday, others will have to wait another week or more.

Quebecers can again can dine in a restaurant or sit in a café. They will also soon be able to head to a movie theatre or place of worship. But lifting weights or relaxing at the spa? Not so fast.

“We’re not talking about only the treatments but everything from the outside pools and hot tubs to saunas and relaxation areas,” says Geneviève Emond, Bota Bota Spa’s general manager.

Establishments such as Bota Bota rely on the winter season for revenue.

“If we lose that also, it’s going to be really hard to recoup,” says Emond. “Already two years of mostly being shut down most of the time — it’s hard.”

While people under 18 can play sports again, Premier François Legault has given no reopening timeline for gyms or spas. Quebec’s interim public health director has only recently hinted at mid-February.

On Sunday, Legault said he knows people want to go back to the gym and hold big parties, but asked for everyone’s patience. But that patience seems to be wearing thin.

Starting next Monday, 250 people will be allowed inside a place of worship while public indoor gatherings will allow 500 people inside one space.

“Putting that many people in a room? I can’t understand,” Station 90 Gym owner Adrian Davis said.

Meanwhile, he says his gym has the software and check-in systems to control who is there and for long.

“Everything is under control here. It’s just so frustrating.”

Quebec is now the only province where gyms and spas remain closed. Public health officials maintain they will stick with a gradual approach, but continue to discuss how and when to lift more restrictions.