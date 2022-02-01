Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed after online transaction goes wrong in Montreal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2022 9:51 am
One man was stabbed after an online transaction went wrong in the Anjou district of Montreal. Monday, February 1, 2022. View image in full screen
One man was stabbed after an online transaction went wrong in the Anjou district of Montreal. Monday, February 1, 2022. TVA

A man was injured in the upper body after being stabbed during a meeting for the sale of an iPad arranged via Kijiji Monday evening in Montreal.

The victim, aged 39, reportedly showed up around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Émile-Legault and Jean-Desprez avenues, in the borough of Anjou.

He was then assaulted by two people with knives, said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Trending Stories

His life is not in danger.

Read more: Woman, 24, dies in hospital following afternoon stabbing in Montreal

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Use caution when conducting online transactions, police said.

There are two designated secure exchange areas for the exchange of goods sold between individuals in Montreal. One is located at station 20, on Sainte-Catherine Street West near Bishop Street. There is a second location at station 46 in Anjou.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Stabbing tagSPVM tagKijiji tagAnjou tagÉmile-Legault tagJean-Desprez tagonline transaction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers