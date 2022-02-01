Man stabbed after online transaction goes wrong in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A man was injured in the upper body after being stabbed during a meeting for the sale of an iPad arranged via Kijiji Monday evening in Montreal.

The victim, aged 39, reportedly showed up around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Émile-Legault and Jean-Desprez avenues, in the borough of Anjou.

He was then assaulted by two people with knives, said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

His life is not in danger.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Use caution when conducting online transactions, police said.

There are two designated secure exchange areas for the exchange of goods sold between individuals in Montreal. One is located at station 20, on Sainte-Catherine Street West near Bishop Street. There is a second location at station 46 in Anjou.

