Crime

Melville delivery thief charged

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 8:31 pm
A police car is parked in Revelstoke, B.C. on Sunday, March 14, 2010 in this file image.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Hayduk.

Ordering packages online can be stressful, especially when the said package doesn’t arrive on time, or doesn’t show up at all.  That was the case in Yorkton last week.

Read more: Attempted robberies, assaults prompt Surrey, B.C. police to urge caution to online buyers

On January 26th, Yorkton RCMP received a report of a theft. An investigation determined  an employee from a delivery company had been stealing packages that were intended for customers.

On the 27th, officers from Melville RCMP along with Yorkton Provincial and Municipal general investigations section executed a search warrant in a Melville residence.

Officers located and seized 40 items including electronics and household appliances.

As a result, Ricky Novak has been charged with the following:

  • 1 count theft from mail over $5,000
  • 1 count theft over $5,000
  • 1 count theft under $5,000
  • 1 count possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • 1 count possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

 

Novak will next appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on February 28, 2022.

 

 

