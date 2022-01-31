Melville delivery thief charged

Send this page to someone via email

Ordering packages online can be stressful, especially when the said package doesn’t arrive on time, or doesn’t show up at all. That was the case in Yorkton last week.

On January 26th, Yorkton RCMP received a report of a theft. An investigation determined an employee from a delivery company had been stealing packages that were intended for customers.

On the 27th, officers from Melville RCMP along with Yorkton Provincial and Municipal general investigations section executed a search warrant in a Melville residence.

Officers located and seized 40 items including electronics and household appliances.

2:07 Consumer Matters: Top scams to avoid in 2022 Consumer Matters: Top scams to avoid in 2022 – Jan 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, Ricky Novak has been charged with the following:

1 count theft from mail over $5,000

1 count theft over $5,000

1 count theft under $5,000

1 count possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

1 count possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Novak will next appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on February 28, 2022.