For the 1st time, more than 1,000 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19

For the first time, more than 1,000 people are in hospital in B.C. with COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, an additional 58 people are in hospital with the virus, for a total of 1,048.

However, the number of people who tested positive for COVID in hospital over the three days was 273, Global News has learned.

This means 215 people were discharged from the hospital and are recovering in isolation at home.

Those in intensive care dropped by three for a total of 138 Monday.

About 44 per cent of ICU patients are not vaccinated, with five under the age of 40 not vaccinated and five under the age of 40 vaccinated.

Sadly, another 19 people have died due to COVID, bringing that total to 2,616 since the start of the pandemic. The majority of these people are over the age of 80.

B.C. also recorded 4,075 cases over the weekend.

This includes 1,725 from Friday to Saturday, 1,293 from Saturday to Sunday and 1,057 from Sunday to Monday.

There are now 27,454 active cases of the virus and there has been a total of 325,118 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Case counts no longer reflect the actual spread of the virus due to limits on testing.

As of Monday, 89.9 per cent (4,480,231) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent (4,184,629) have received their second dose.

In addition, 92.7 per cent (4,297,961) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.1 per cent (4,174,214) received their second dose and 45.9 per cent (2,125,735) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.1 per cent (4,025,838) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.5 per cent (3,914,947) received their second dose and 49.1 per cent (2,123,835) have received a third dose.

There have been eight new health-care facility outbreaks at Kelowna General Hospital, Dr. Andrew Pavilion, Poplar Ridge, Monashee Mews, Noric House, McKinney Place, Glenmore Lodge, and Summerland Senior’s Village (Interior Health). The outbreaks at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Peace Arch Hospital, CareLife Fleetwood (Fraser Health), Sun Pointe Village, Hamlets in Vernon (Interior Health), Mount St. Mary, Oyster Harbour and Parkwood Court (Island Health) have been declared over, for a total of 58 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.