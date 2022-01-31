SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

For the 1st time, more than 1,000 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 7:00 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 1,048 COVID-19 positive people in hospital, 138 people in critical care' B.C. reports 1,048 COVID-19 positive people in hospital, 138 people in critical care
Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has analysis of the three day COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Jan. 31.

For the first time, more than 1,000 people are in hospital in B.C. with COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, an additional 58 people are in hospital with the virus, for a total of 1,048.

However, the number of people who tested positive for COVID in hospital over the three days was 273, Global News has learned.

This means 215 people were discharged from the hospital and are recovering in isolation at home.

Those in intensive care dropped by three for a total of 138 Monday.

About 44 per cent of ICU patients are not vaccinated, with five under the age of 40 not vaccinated and five under the age of 40 vaccinated.

Sadly, another 19 people have died due to COVID, bringing that total to 2,616 since the start of the pandemic. The majority of these people are over the age of 80.

Click to play video: 'No Lunar New Year parade as Chinatown marks Year of the Tiger 2022' No Lunar New Year parade as Chinatown marks Year of the Tiger 2022
No Lunar New Year parade as Chinatown marks Year of the Tiger 2022

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. hospitalizations still hovering under 1,000, 9 more deaths reported

B.C. also recorded 4,075 cases over the weekend.

Trending Stories

This includes 1,725 from Friday to Saturday, 1,293 from Saturday to Sunday and 1,057 from Sunday to Monday.

There are now 27,454 active cases of the virus and there has been a total of 325,118 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Case counts no longer reflect the actual spread of the virus due to limits on testing.

As of Monday, 89.9 per cent (4,480,231) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent (4,184,629) have received their second dose.

In addition, 92.7 per cent (4,297,961) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.1 per cent (4,174,214) received their second dose and 45.9 per cent (2,125,735) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.1 per cent (4,025,838) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.5 per cent (3,914,947) received their second dose and 49.1 per cent (2,123,835) have received a third dose.

There have been eight new health-care facility outbreaks at Kelowna General Hospital, Dr. Andrew Pavilion, Poplar Ridge, Monashee Mews, Noric House, McKinney Place, Glenmore Lodge,  and Summerland Senior’s Village (Interior Health). The outbreaks at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Peace Arch Hospital, CareLife Fleetwood (Fraser Health), Sun Pointe Village, Hamlets in Vernon (Interior Health), Mount St. Mary, Oyster Harbour and Parkwood Court (Island Health) have been declared over, for a total of 58 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

