Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Shopify CEO joining board of Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2022 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – Jan. 24, 2022' Global News Morning Market and Business Report – Jan. 24, 2022
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's Rob Tétrault talks about a rough go for tech stocks, and explains why he's watching Peloton and Shopify. – Jan 24, 2022

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. says Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke will join its board of directors.

Coinbase founder Brian Armstrong said in a release that Lutke brings experience as an entrepreneur, and as an early adopter of crypto including through Shopify’s integration with Coinbase’s crypto payment platform.

Read more: Shopify says ‘extreme’ levels of pandemic-fuelled online shopping are easing

He says Lutke will help as Coinbase looks to expand crypto to more people and businesses globally.

Lutke said in a statement that Coinbase and Shopify share the like-minded vision of decentralized finance and entrepreneurship.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Buyer beware: Shopify is not an online marketplace' Buyer beware: Shopify is not an online marketplace
Buyer beware: Shopify is not an online marketplace – Jun 21, 2021

In 2020, Shopify also joined the Facebook-backed Diem (then called Libra) Association that was working on a global digital currency, though media reports last week said that the association was selling its assets.

Story continues below advertisement

Coinbase says the appointment is still subject to formal board approval.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
bitcoin tagShopify tagBitcoin price tagCoinbase tagShopify stock tagbitcoin news tagShopify CEO tagcrypto news tagcryptocurrency news tagshopify coinbase tagwhat is coinbase tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers