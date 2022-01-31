COVID-19: HKPR reports death in City of Kawartha Lakes, 2 new outbreaks, 7 resolved

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a death and 114 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard around 2 p.m. reported the following:

Deaths: 88 — one more since Friday. There have been 10 deaths reported this month. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 66 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 21 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 114 since Friday’s update — 77 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 382 — down from 450 reported on Friday — which includes 289 in the Kawarthas, 79 in Northumberland and 11 in Haliburton County, with three cases pending. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: 24 people are currently in hospital — one more since Friday’s update. Nine of them are in an intensive care unit — unchanged. There have been 166 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 89 in the Kawarthas, with 72 in Northumberland and five in Haliburton County. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

As of noon Monday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported eight hospitalized cases (unchanged) with eight identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission” (one more).

Cumulative cases: 6,244 since the pandemic’s beginning — 25 pending with 3,057 in the Kawarthas (49.2 per cent), 2,823 in Northumberland County (45.4 per cent) and 339 in Haliburton County (5.5 per cent).

Resolved cases: 5,787 — an additional 257 since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 92.6 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Vaccination: Walk-in clinics are now available for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose. Walk-in sessions will be held 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at any of the health unit’s mass immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” As of Monday afternoon, there were 18 active outbreaks after the health unit declared a new outbreak at Access Community Services in Port Hope on Jan. 29 and Extendicare Dysart et al on Jan. 28.

Other active outbreaks include (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Rosewood Estates Gracious Retirement Living in Cobourg (initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly Thursday).

in Cobourg (initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly Thursday). Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 22 on Unit 2A inpatient unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 22 on Unit 2A inpatient unit. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21. Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Jan. 19.

Declared Jan. 19. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Jan. 27 reported 267 cases among inmates (most recent data).

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Jan. 27 reported 267 cases among inmates (most recent data). Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members. Christian Horizons in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14.

in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14. Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5.

Declared Jan. 5. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Wednesday reported 17 active cases — unchanged since Tuesday — 14 residents and three staff members. All are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Wednesday reported 17 active cases — unchanged since Tuesday — 14 residents and three staff members. All are fully vaccinated. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 27 reported 16 active cases — 13 residents and three staff members (five less than Jan. 21). A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 27 reported 16 active cases — 13 residents and three staff members (five less than Jan. 21). A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident. Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, 2021, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 27 there were five active cases among inmates (most recent data available).

Outbreaks declared resolved since Friday:

Community Living in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17.

in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17. Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4. There were 14 resolved cases (two residents and 12 staff members).

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4. There were 14 resolved cases (two residents and 12 staff members). Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Monday — after the health unit’s update — the home reported the outbreak was lifted. The outbreak saw 25 resident cases and 59 staff cases. Three resident deaths were reported during the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Monday — after the health unit’s update — the home reported the outbreak was lifted. The outbreak saw 25 resident cases and 59 staff cases. Three resident deaths were reported during the outbreak. Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.

Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5. Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. Community Living Group Home Cobourg: Declared Jan. 7.