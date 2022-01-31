Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario woman dies in N.B. highway crash, 2 others injured

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 1:20 pm
RCMP say the cause of the crash that claimed the life of a woman in Salisbury, N.B. is still under investigation. View image in full screen
RCMP say the cause of the crash that claimed the life of a woman in Salisbury, N.B. is still under investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 70-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury.

Police were called at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday to the crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Read more: New Brunswick man killed in service truck crash in Alberta

RCMP said in a news release that the woman, who was from Barrie, Ont., was transported to hospital where she later died.

Trending Stories

A 61-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who were also in the vehicle were taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

“The cause of the crash remains under investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death,” RCMP noted.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway crash tagFatal MVA tagNB fatal MVA tagNB RCMP fatal crash tagSalisbury fatal crash tagSalisbury NB crash tagSalisbury NB fatal crash tagSalisbury NB fatal MVA tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers