Ontario woman dies in N.B. highway crash, 2 others injured

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 70-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury.
Police were called at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday to the crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.
RCMP said in a news release that the woman, who was from Barrie, Ont., was transported to hospital where she later died.
A 61-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who were also in the vehicle were taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
“The cause of the crash remains under investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death,” RCMP noted.
