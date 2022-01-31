Ontario woman dies in N.B. highway crash, 2 others injured

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 70-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury.

Police were called at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday to the crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.

RCMP said in a news release that the woman, who was from Barrie, Ont., was transported to hospital where she later died.

A 61-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who were also in the vehicle were taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

“The cause of the crash remains under investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death,” RCMP noted.

