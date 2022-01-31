COVID-19: Peterborough reports 49th death, active lab-confirmed cases drop to 285

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported a new death and 71 new PCR-lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 11:15 a.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 49 since the pandemic was declared — one more since Friday. The health unit says the victim was a man in his 80s who was vaccinated.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 71 since Friday’s update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 285 — down from 334 on Friday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 4,975

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Friday reported 23 inpatients with COVID-19. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives, its first for 2022.

The health unit Monday reported 176 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings — four more since Friday — and 30 cases have been admitted to an ICU since March 2020 (unchanged since Jan. 26).

Resolved cases: 119 more since Friday. The 4,641 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 93.2 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 332,436 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021. Approximately 86.2 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) have one dose, 81.4 per cent have two doses and 51.4 per cent have three doses. Among youth ages 5-11, 52.3 per cent have one dose.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit also encourages parents to submit the results of students’ rapid-antigen tests to assist in monitoring situations at school settings. Results can be submitted at: https://chkmt.coRAT21

Active outbreaks

A new outbreak was reported Monday at an unidentified congregate living facility in the city (no. 20). An outbreak at a congregate living facility (no. 14) was declared resolved on Sunday.

Other active outbreaks (unless indicated, case details not made available):

(no. 16): Declared Jan. 19. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 28 reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 28 reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (no. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(no. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says the administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says the administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Wednesday morning, the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Wednesday morning, the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

There have been 807 cases (27 more since Friday’s update) associated with 98 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 354 cases in the past 30 days and 41 cases over the past seven days.

