Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged night-prowler in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood charged for the 2nd time

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 1:11 pm
Gerard Silas Purcell View image in full screen
A photo of Gerard Silas Purcell. Handout / Toronto police

Toronto police say a 40-year-old man has been charged for the second time in connection with several crimes in the Leslieville neighbourhood.

Police said Gerard Silas Purcell was arrested on Sunday and is facing multiple charges for criminal acts committed between Jan. 23 and Jan. 26.

Purcell is facing attempted break and enter, assault, theft under $5,000, mischief/damage to property under $5,000 and four counts of breaching his probation.

Read more: Alleged night-prowler in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood charged by officers

The accused, Purcell, has been previously charged for similar incidents that occurred between May and October 2021.

At the time, police alleged the man was “seen prowling” and allegedly targeting several homes in the Leslie Street and Dundas Street area, trying to gain access during the evening and early morning hours.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In October, Purcell was charged with four counts of attempted break and enter, two counts of prowling by night, two counts of trespassing by night, criminal harassment, assault and assault-choking.

A photo of Gerard Silas Purcell. View image in full screen
A photo of Gerard Silas Purcell. Handout / Toronto Police

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And Enter tagLeslieville tagToronto break-and-enter tagalleged night prowler tagGerard Silas Purcell tagGerard Silas Purcell arrested tagGerard Silas Purcell charged tagLeslieville neighbourhood tagToronto Leslieville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers