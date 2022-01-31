Alleged night-prowler in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood charged for the 2nd time

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 40-year-old man has been charged for the second time in connection with several crimes in the Leslieville neighbourhood.

Police said Gerard Silas Purcell was arrested on Sunday and is facing multiple charges for criminal acts committed between Jan. 23 and Jan. 26.

Purcell is facing attempted break and enter, assault, theft under $5,000, mischief/damage to property under $5,000 and four counts of breaching his probation.

The accused, Purcell, has been previously charged for similar incidents that occurred between May and October 2021.

At the time, police alleged the man was “seen prowling” and allegedly targeting several homes in the Leslie Street and Dundas Street area, trying to gain access during the evening and early morning hours.

In October, Purcell was charged with four counts of attempted break and enter, two counts of prowling by night, two counts of trespassing by night, criminal harassment, assault and assault-choking.

View image in full screen A photo of Gerard Silas Purcell. Handout / Toronto Police

Man wanted, Gerard Silas Purcell, 40, Update, Arrested https://t.co/61fgMQTzxF — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 31, 2022

