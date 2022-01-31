Canadian forces moving to western Ukraine as tensions mount with Russia

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Armed Forces members stationed in Ukraine are moving farther away from the Russian border as tensions between the two countries shift.

National Defence Minister Anita Anand told reporters outside the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv on Monday that Canada’s soldiers are moving west of the Dnieper River — which splits Ukraine — “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The safety and security of the Armed Forces is my top priority at all times, and out of an abundance of caution we are repositioning some of our troops,” Anand said.

“We are continually monitoring the evolving and concerning situation, and made a decision to move troops in that regard.”

2:38 Russia-Ukraine standoff: Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian women sign up for hostile environment training Russia-Ukraine standoff: Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian women sign up for hostile environment training

Canada had 200 Canadian Armed Forces members throughout Ukraine as part of Operation Unifier, a years-long mission designed to bolster Ukraine’s defence forces, which was recently extended and enhanced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

The move west of the Dnieper River puts Canada’s forces farther away from the Russian military buildup near Ukraine’s borders in the east. A possible Russian military incursion could try to incorporate land on the east side of the river.

Many western nations fear a Russian military invasion of Ukraine is becoming possible. While diplomatic talks to calm the tensions are ongoing, western nations are scrambling to support Ukraine as Russia continues its war games around the region.

The movement of troops comes after Canada ordered non-essential staff at its embassy in Kyiv to leave on Sunday, a move the country’s president cautioned against on Friday.

“I think that embassy employees should be here. I’m sorry, but these are the captains of the diplomatic cause, they’re the representatives of their respective countries and the captains are the last to be leaving the ship,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said through a Ukrainian translator at a foreign media briefing.

“I don’t think we have a Titanic here. Ukraine is moving forward.”

2:11 Ukraine president tries to cool invasion fears as allies remain anxious Ukraine president tries to cool invasion fears as allies remain anxious

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly tried to project calm as the West worries an armed conflict is impending.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t consider the situation now more tense than before. There is a feeling abroad that there is war here. That’s not the case,” Zelenskyy said.

“I am not saying an escalation is not possible … (but) we don’t need this panic.”

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Zelenskyy there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against the former Soviet state in February.

On Monday, the United States and Russia are facing off at the U.N. Security Council over Ukraine, with Washington calling Moscow’s actions a threat to international peace and security. Meanwhile, a Kremlin envoy ridiculed Monday’s meeting as a “PR stunt.”

The UN meeting kicks off more high-level diplomacy this week, though talks between the U.S. and Russia have so far failed to ease tensions in the crisis.

Russia denies it intends to launch an attack, but has demanded NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, halt the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from eastern Europe.

NATO and the U.S. call those demands impossible.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Associated Press