Canada

Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: ‘I’m feeling fine’

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 9:57 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked on the convoy of trucks heading to Ottawa this week, saying that the "fringe minority" in the truck convoy with "unacceptable views" do not represent the way most Canadians feel. The comments came on the heels of reporting by Global News that far-right and white nationalist groups saw the convoy as an opportunity. Though truck convoy organizers have been adamant these extremists don't represent the position of the protesters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet sent Monday morning, Trudeau said he is “feeling fine” and will continue working remotely for the week. Trudeau had said on Jan. 27 that he was isolating after being notified of an exposure. The Canadian Press later reported one of his children had tested positive.

Trudeau is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received his booster dose on Jan. 4, 2022.

He has said previously that he would inform Canadians if he ever tested positive for the virus.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

More to come.

