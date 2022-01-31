Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: ‘I’m feeling fine’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet sent Monday morning, Trudeau said he is “feeling fine” and will continue working remotely for the week. Trudeau had said on Jan. 27 that he was isolating after being notified of an exposure. The Canadian Press later reported one of his children had tested positive.
Trudeau is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received his booster dose on Jan. 4, 2022.
He has said previously that he would inform Canadians if he ever tested positive for the virus.
His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.
