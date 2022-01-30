Menu

Comments

Crime

Man in his 60s taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 9:09 am
A Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a shooting on Ruthmar Crescent. Marc Cormier / Global News

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

According to Toronto police, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers received a report of a shooting on Ruthmar Crescent.

Officers said a man in his 60s was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police told Global News the man was taken to hospital, but is in stable condition. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers said the man was in his parked vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police said they believe there are two suspects in their young teens or 20s.

They were seen wearing dark clothing, officers said.

According to police, the suspects fled on foot.

Officers said a K-9 unit was on scene, but was unable to locate the suspects.

Police said it is unclear if the suspects and victims were somehow connected, or whether this was a targeted or random crime.

No weapons were located at the scene, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

